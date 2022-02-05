Advertisement

2 people, dog rescued by helicopter in California after being snowed in cabin for 2 months

California Highway Patrol rescues a couple snowed in their cabin for nearly two months. (Source: California Highway Patrol - Valley Division Air Operations)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people and their dog were rescued from their home via helicopter Tuesday in northern California after being snowed in for nearly two months.

California Highway Patrol said the pair had been snowed in their cabin since Dec. 6 and called authorities for help Feb. 1. Officials said they were unable to leave their home due to snow and downed trees and were running out of supplies.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested helicopter assistance to reach the couple due to the remote location and blocked roads. The helicopter was able to land near the cabin. The two people and their dog were flown to safety.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is being charged with serious bodily injury to a child.
College Station babysitter suspected of seriously injuring 5-month-old child
Wednesday evening forecast for ice accumulation potential across the Brazos Valley Thursday
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
The blaze was reported just after 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Navidad Street near W Villa...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Bryan apartment complex
Schools are announcing closings.
Texas A&M opening late Friday, Sam Houston State closed following winter weather
UIL releases biennial realignment, setting new Brazos Valley districts

Latest News

An Idaho state trooper leaped headfirst to catch a cat escaping him during a traffic stop.
WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat
This undated photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beecher.
Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Michael Bloomberg’s daughters
An Idaho state trooper leaped headfirst to catch a cat escaping him during a traffic stop.
WATCH: Trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat
FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke ‘executed’; mayor halts no-knock entries