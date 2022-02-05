Aggie Women’s Basketball Heads to Kentucky for Sunday Matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to face Kentucky on Sunday inside Memorial Coliseum at 11 a.m. CT.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (12-9, 2-7 SEC) were led by Kayla Wells’ career-high 30 points to defeat Arkansas, 77-64, on Thursday. The victory marked head coach Gary Blair’s 850th of his career, and Wells advanced to fifth all-time on the A&M scoring list, passing Danielle Gant (1,645). Other notable performances include Destiny Pitts who registered a season-high 12 rebounds, producing the second double-double of her season. Aaliyah Patty posted a career-best 19 rebounds and McKinzie Green played 16 minutes and scored six points to lead A&M off the bench.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, having reached double digits every game this year. The Dallas native has averaged 17.0 points per game while scoring 10-or-more points in 85 games throughout her career. Jordan Nixon follows her, averaging 11.4 points per game while also dishing out 3.9 assists. Texas A&M is fifth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 39.1% of its shots from deep.

Series

Sunday’s match-up is the 13th all-time meeting against Kentucky (9-9, 2-4 SEC) with the Maroon & White leading the series, 7-5. The Aggies have won five of their last six meetings with the Cats. Kentucky is led by second-year head coach Kyra Elzy. On the court, UK is led by All-American Rhyne Howard who is one of the most prolific scorers in the country, averaging 20.4 points per contest.

How to Watch

Sunday’s matchup will be televised on ESPN2 with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide through the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

