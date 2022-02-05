Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mater

This sweet boy is described as a big ball of love.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mater is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 4, 2022. He’s a one-and-a-half-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix.

We’re told Mater is a big ball of love, which is appropriate since love is the theme this month at Aggieland Humane.

“I think it’s great that he’s our Pet of the Week. He, I think, would be the perfect one to curl up on the couch with, especially with this nasty wintry weather that we’re getting,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

Mater is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. If you’re interested in adopting this sweetie, you can fill out a form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is being charged with serious bodily injury to a child.
College Station babysitter suspected of seriously injuring 5-month-old child
Wednesday evening forecast for ice accumulation potential across the Brazos Valley Thursday
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
The blaze was reported just after 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Navidad Street near W Villa...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Bryan apartment complex
Schools are announcing closings.
Texas A&M opening late Friday, Sam Houston State closed following winter weather
UIL releases biennial realignment, setting new Brazos Valley districts

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 2/4
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/4
Kim Pagach with Caldwell ISD said they made the decision to close schools for two days due to...
School closures last multiple days due to winter weather
Stacey Dowling, a Bryan Police Officer, organized the event in order to support The 100 Club.
Inaugural ‘Back the Blue’ Hockey Tournament kicks off
Officials still expect Brazos Valley roads to have ice patches throughout the weekend.
Officials recommend less travel throughout the weekend