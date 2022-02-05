Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mater

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mater is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 4, 2022. He’s a one-and-a-half-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix.

We’re told Mater is a big ball of love, which is appropriate since love is the theme this month at Aggieland Humane.

“I think it’s great that he’s our Pet of the Week. He, I think, would be the perfect one to curl up on the couch with, especially with this nasty wintry weather that we’re getting,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

Mater is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. If you’re interested in adopting this sweetie, you can fill out a form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.