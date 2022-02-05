Advertisement

Aggies Complete Day One of Charlie Thomas Invitational

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams completed day one of the Charlie Thomas Invitational Friday night at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

The women’s distance squad highlighted the night as the Aggies finished 1-2-3-4. Julia Black led the quartet winning the event at a time of 16:45.10, bettering her previous personal best by 17-seconds. Abbey Santoro followed in second at a time of 16:47.03, an all-time best by 18-seconds. The duo became the 11th and 12th fastest Aggies in school history. Maddie Livingston made her collegiate 5000m debut finishing third at 16:48.22, followed by Grace Plain in fourth at 16:49.39. Plain demolished her previous personal best 32-seconds.

In the field events, Heather Abadie placed second in the women’s pole vault A-group with a clearance of 13-9/4.19m, while Zach Davis placed third in the men’s pole vault A-group at 16-10.25/5.14m. Connor Gregston and Spencer Simons finished 1-2 in the men’s pole vault B-group at 16-6.75/5.05m. The height marked a personal best for Gregston, a second consecutive week to do so.

Allyson Andress placed sixth in her season opening pentathlon with 3,675 points, a personal best score. Andress opened the day running 9.02 in the 60m hurdles, followed by a high jump clearance of 5-5.75/1.67m for a total of 1,724 points after two events. The multi-athlete muscled a personal best shot put toss at 37-9.5/11.52m, before landing at 17-9.75/5.43m in the long jump. Andress wrapped the day up clocking a personal best 800m time of 2:34.15.

Aggie professionals Shaina Burns and Lindon Victor each were in action. Burns won the pentathlon with 4,193 points, while Victor, a two-time Olympian, leads the heptathlon after day one with 3,304 points.

Day two of the Charlie Thomas Invitational continues Saturday with the heptathlon at 10:30 a.m., followed by field events at noon and running events at 12:30 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

