Aggies Take On Missouri Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team looks to complete the season sweep over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday at 3 p.m. inside Reed Arena. Tickets are available for purchase at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets.

Scouting the Aggies

A leading candidate for the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Jackson leads Texas A&M (15-7, 4-5 SEC) in scoring at 13.0 per contest. Henry Coleman III ranks second at 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. In SEC games only, HCIII is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 13.8 and 6.8, respectively. Marcus Williams and Tyrece Radford are tied for third on the team at 9.4 points per game, while Radford adds 5.7 rebounds.

Scouting Missouri

The Tigers (8-13, 2-6 SEC) are coming off a 66-65 defeat to Florida on Wednesday. Mizzou is led by Kobe Brown, who leads the team in points and rebounds at 12.7 and 8.2 per game. Amari Davis adds 10.3 points, and Jarron Coleman is averaging 10.2 points per game.

Last Time vs. Missouri

The Aggies claimed the first meeting in Columbia, Missouri, with a 67-64 victory. A&M rallied to defeat the Tigers as they closed the game on an 18-8 run. Coleman led the team with 18 points as Radford scored 13 and Williams added 10 points and six assists.

Texas A&M has won 11 of the last 14 meetings against Missouri.

Promotions

The Fan Zone will be open at 2 p.m. at the north entrance of Reed Arena and includes a mix of free food, arcade games, face painting for kids and more.

Parking

Fans heading to the game are reminded about the parking procedures at Reed Arena. Fans that are season pre-paid parking permit holders along with TAMU and retiree permit holders are asked to “Show Their Barcode” to an attendant as they enter to park at Reed Arena.

· Season pre-paid parking permit holders may park at Reed Arena in Lots 100a, b, c, e, f, g.

· Accessible parking available in Lot 102 and a portion of Lot 100g for $5 CASH ONLY. Placards will be checked at lot entrances.

· General Basketball parking is available in Lots 61, 97, 100j (and 100a-c, e, f, g in limited quantities) for $5 CASH ONLY. Correct change is appreciated and helps traffic flow.

· TAMU and retiree permit holders may park in Lots 100a–c and e–g (in limited quantities), and 61, 97 and 100j for free with their valid Texas A&M permit beginning 2.5 hours pre-game.

Visit Gameday.12thMan.com/Basketball for more parking information.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on ESPN2 with Richard Cross and Carolyn Peck on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.