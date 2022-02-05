Advertisement

A&M Consolidated ran over Katy Paetow on senior night 50-30

Consol senior night
Consol senior night(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While most games were postponed tonight, the Lady Tigers were still on and they dominated Katy Paetow 50-30.

The Tigers recognized seniors Sarah Hathorn, Sofia Fusselman, Claire Sisco, Payton Smith, Precious Ahaneku, and Jade Chapman.

The Tigers held the Panthers to just one point at the end of the first quarter and at half led, 27-9.

A&M Consolidated will play their final regular season game at Rudder on Tuesday.

UIL releases biennial realignment, setting new Brazos Valley districts

