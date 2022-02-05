Caldwell girls’ basketball picks up 42-39 win over Cameron Yoe
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell girls’ basketball team beat Cameron Yoe 42-39 at Hornet Gym Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Hornets move to 7-4 in District 19-3A play and fighting for playoff seeding, with Rogers and Florence also boasting 7-4 records. The Lady Yoemen fall to 3-8 in district play. Jae Mathis led all scorers with 27 points. Kaly White led Cameron with 12 points.
Caldwell will travel to Rockdale on Tuesday for their final regular-season game and then could possibly play a tie-breaker game for playoff seeding. Cameron Yoe wraps up their season on Tuesday hosting the district champs, Little River Academy.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.