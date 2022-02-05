Advertisement

Caldwell girls’ basketball picks up 42-39 win over Cameron Yoe

Caldwell girls' basketball team huddle.
Caldwell girls' basketball team huddle.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell girls’ basketball team beat Cameron Yoe 42-39 at Hornet Gym Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Hornets move to 7-4 in District 19-3A play and fighting for playoff seeding, with Rogers and Florence also boasting 7-4 records. The Lady Yoemen fall to 3-8 in district play. Jae Mathis led all scorers with 27 points. Kaly White led Cameron with 12 points.

Caldwell will travel to Rockdale on Tuesday for their final regular-season game and then could possibly play a tie-breaker game for playoff seeding. Cameron Yoe wraps up their season on Tuesday hosting the district champs, Little River Academy.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of an oil tank ended up in the road after an explosion Friday night in Burleson County.
Oil tank explosion reported in Burleson County
As it so often seems, bridges and overpasses proved to be a major hazard. Some accidents...
BCS first responders see increase in calls after relatively quiet morning and afternoon
A few nights consisting of freezing temperatures are in the works in and out of the upcoming...
Hard freeze 20s will test Brazos Valley residents pipes through the weekend
Dogs left in the cold in Bryan
Concerned community members find multiple dogs left in freezing conditions
Train vs 18-wheeler crash affecting traffic in Normangee

Latest News

The Cameron Yoe boys' basketball team huddles up during a road game at Caldwell.
Cameron Yoe boys get past Caldwell 80-74
No. 8 Texas A&M Hosts SMU in Sunday Matinee
Texas A&M 's Barbara Olivieri lines up for a penalty kick against Clemson
Olivieri Signs Pro Contract with Top Mexican Club
Aggie Women’s Basketball Heads to Kentucky for Sunday Matchup