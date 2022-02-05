Cameron Yoe boys get past Caldwell 80-74

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Yoe boys’ basketball team beat Caldwell 80-74 at Hornet Gym Saturday afternoon.

The Yoemen move to 22-6 (9-1 in District 19-3A play). Caldwell falls to 4-5 in District 19-3A.

Hornets fought to the end but came up short at home against the talented group from C. H. Yoe.#toughtogether @hoopinsider pic.twitter.com/5Lj4pVwqzu — Hornets Basketball (@HoopsCaldwell) February 5, 2022

Caldwell got off to a quick start and led 46-44 at halftime. Zach Heaton led the Hornets with 15 points. Trey Burns and Jamar Hewitt each added 13 points. Phaibian Bynaum led the Yoemen with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Pharrell Hemphill and Javoun Goldsby each added 17 points, while Charlie Mayer chipped in 13 points and 19 rebounds.

Caldwell will be on the road at Rockdale on Tuesday. Cameron Yoe will host Little River Academy on Tuesday.

