Cameron Yoe boys get past Caldwell 80-74

The Cameron Yoe boys' basketball team huddles up during a road game at Caldwell.
The Cameron Yoe boys' basketball team huddles up during a road game at Caldwell.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Yoe boys’ basketball team beat Caldwell 80-74 at Hornet Gym Saturday afternoon.

The Yoemen move to 22-6 (9-1 in District 19-3A play). Caldwell falls to 4-5 in District 19-3A.

Caldwell got off to a quick start and led 46-44 at halftime. Zach Heaton led the Hornets with 15 points. Trey Burns and Jamar Hewitt each added 13 points. Phaibian Bynaum led the Yoemen with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Pharrell Hemphill and Javoun Goldsby each added 17 points, while Charlie Mayer chipped in 13 points and 19 rebounds.

Caldwell will be on the road at Rockdale on Tuesday. Cameron Yoe will host Little River Academy on Tuesday.

