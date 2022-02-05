Children Museum of the Brazos Valley hosts annual Daddy-Daughter dance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The spotlight was on all the fathers and daughters at this year’s annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at The Stella Hotel in Bryan.

Dozens of father-daughter duo’s laced up their dancing shoes for a good cause.

The special event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley.

“We love this event because it not only supports the educational programs and exhibits at the children’s museum, but it also really reiterates the importance of family and those father-daughter, man, and child familiar bonds,” said Ashley Kortis, Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.

The evening included a number of activities from dinner, dancing, crafts, and a photo booth.

The Daddy-Daughter dance is being held over a two-day period. Night two is Saturday, February 5 from 6 pm-9 pm

