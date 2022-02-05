Advertisement

Children Museum of the Brazos Valley hosts annual Daddy-Daughter dance

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The spotlight was on all the fathers and daughters at this year’s annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at The Stella Hotel in Bryan.

Dozens of father-daughter duo’s laced up their dancing shoes for a good cause.

The special event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley.

“We love this event because it not only supports the educational programs and exhibits at the children’s museum, but it also really reiterates the importance of family and those father-daughter, man, and child familiar bonds,” said Ashley Kortis, Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.

The evening included a number of activities from dinner, dancing, crafts, and a photo booth.

The Daddy-Daughter dance is being held over a two-day period. Night two is Saturday, February 5 from 6 pm-9 pm

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is being charged with serious bodily injury to a child.
College Station babysitter suspected of seriously injuring 5-month-old child
Wednesday evening forecast for ice accumulation potential across the Brazos Valley Thursday
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
The blaze was reported just after 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Navidad Street near W Villa...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Bryan apartment complex
Schools are announcing closings.
Texas A&M opening late Friday, Sam Houston State closed following winter weather
UIL releases biennial realignment, setting new Brazos Valley districts

Latest News

A piece of an oil tank ended up in the road after an explosion Friday night in Burleson County.
Oil tank explosion reported in Burleson County
A few nights consisting of freezing temperatures are in the works in and out of the upcoming...
Hard freeze 20s will test Brazos Valley residents pipes through the weekend
Mater is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Feb. 4, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mater
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/4
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/4