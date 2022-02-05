Curious why people are wearing red today?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, is rallying to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” on Friday, Feb. 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women National Wear Red Day. February is also National Heart Month. Joining First News at Four to talk about heart health and the meaning behind National Wear Red Day is Cyd King The American Heart Association’s Media Communications Director for the SouthWest Region.

According to King, it is important to bring awareness to heart disease and stroke because it affects so many people. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. Despite this, many women do not know they have heart disease. King thinks “women have a tendency to take care of everybody but themselves.” However, according to King, it is essential for women to know “their blood pressure, their cholesterol, and just keep an eye on their heart health.”

Blood pressure is an especially important number to know. High blood pressure going unchecked can lead to stroke, and stroke is one of the leading causes of disability in the United States. King estimates that about half the people in America have hypertension or high blood pressure. To make sure this number stays in check, people should get their blood pressure taken at the doctor and even monitor it at home.

One of the themes of this year’s Wear Red Day is to “Reclaim Your Rhythm.” King explains that this refers to getting back into “the good habits that we had before the COVID-19 pandemic.” Unfortunately while working at home many people have become more sedentary. King advised that people get moving, saying “walking is the number one thing that you can do.”

Read more about Wear Red Day or donate to the American Heart Association here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

