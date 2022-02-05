Free Music Friday: Junior Robertson

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Singer/ songwriter and Bryan native Junior Robertson joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

He performed his original song “When We Get There.”

Robertson has been singing since he was four-years-old and has been doing it for over 20 years now. He started singing with his grandfather who had formed a gospel quartet. This is one of the first songs he wrote. He explained the meaning behind the song saying it is about “when we get to heaven there’ll be no more pain, no more troubles, and no more worries.”

Find out more about Robertson on his Facebook and Instagram, and website.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.