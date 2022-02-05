Mathews Sets School Record at Air Force Diving Invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Kurtis Mathews set a new school record on the 3-meter as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams swept the springboards for the second day in a row at the Air Force Diving Invitational Friday. The Aggies finished 1-2 in both the men’s 3-meter and women’s 1-meter finals with a combined eight divers advancing to the evening sessions.

Mathews took first in the 3-meter final with a school-record score of 483.55, besting Tyler Henschel’s mark of 478.40 from the 2017 SEC Championships. Mathews is now in possession of both men’s springboard program records after claiming the 1-meter record when he won gold at the 2020 SEC Championships (436.50).

Victor Povzner made it the second 1-2 finish of the week for the Aggies on the men’s side when he claimed second with a score of 429.95, his highest 3-meter score of the season. Allen Bottego advanced to his second final of the week, finishing sixth (353.15) on the 3-meter and Kyle Sanchez added a seventh-place score of 346.20. Tony Stewart competed in the 3-meter consolation final and placed sixth with a score of 269.70.

Aimee Wilson swept the women’s springboard events this week, posting a top score of 306.20 in the 1-meter final after claiming the 3-meter title Thursday. Alyssa Clairmont was right behind her teammate in second with a score of 295.35. Chloe Ceyanes and Payton Props also advanced to Friday night’s final, as Ceyanes took fourth with a score of 291.30 and Props placed seventh with a score of 247.30.

The Aggies close out of the invitational Saturday on the platform. Prelims are set to begin at 11 a.m. CT. Live results can be found here, and the meet will be streamed live on here. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.