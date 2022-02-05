No. 8 Texas A&M Hosts SMU in Sunday Matinee

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 8-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team completes its nine-match home stand on Sunday, as the Aggies welcome the SMU Mustangs to the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in a noon (CT) start.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“We are off to a great start this season, and I believe that we have been playing some very strong tennis up to this point. SMU currently has what might be their strongest team in quite a while, so we will need to come out sharp and ready to go against a very talented and experienced opponent. Overall, I think this is a great opportunity for us to get one last competitive dual match experience in before we head to Wisconsin for ITA Indoors.”

FIRST SERVE

Texas A&M returns to the courts following a 2-0 performance in the 14th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend, defeating Princeton and Texas Tech to claim the program’s fifth regional title since the inception of the tournament in 2009. The Aggies advanced to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships for the ninth time in program history with their victories last weekend. The Maroon & White have matched their best start to a season in school history, rattling off eight straight wins to open a campaign for the first time since 2019.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings released on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Texas A&M climbed five spots to the No. 8 spot. Wednesday’s ranking cemented the highest position the Aggies have held since head coach Mark Weaver took leadership of the program prior to the 2015-16 academic year. A&M’s ascent into the top-10 marks its highest ranking since April 15, 2015, when the Maroon & White garnered the No. 7 spot in the ITA Team Poll. In the individual rankings, the doubles tandem of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova remain the No. 5 team in the nation, while Makarova stands at No. 122 in the singles poll.

#LOCKEDIN ON SMU

SMU is off to a 3-1 start in the 2022 dual match season and arrives in Aggieland following a 1-1 performance in the Austin regional of ITA Kickoff Weekend, dropping their only match to the top-ranked Longhorns. Individually, the Mustangs are led by NC State transfer Lexi Keberle, who is 2-0 in her dual match opportunities this season with a 2-1 mark in doubles play. In an all-time series dating back to Texas A&M’s first dual match season in 1980, SMU holds a narrow 16-15 edge. The Aggies have not lost to SMU since joining the Southeastern Conference, going 4-0 in those meetings.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

