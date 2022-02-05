Advertisement

Oil tank explosion reported in Burleson County

A piece of an oil tank ended up in the road after an explosion Friday night in Burleson County.
By Karla Castillo and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - First responders have been called to an oil tank explosion in Somerville. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday along Park Road 57 in Burleson County.

According to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, a piece of the tank landed in the road. The driver of a pick up truck hit the piece of tank and went airborne, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Department of Public Safety.

The 68-year-old woman was taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan where she is reportedly stable.

