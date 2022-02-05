Olivieri Signs Pro Contract with Top Mexican Club

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer standout Barbara Olivieri signed a contract with one of the elite Mexican professional teams, Club de Fútbol Monterrey Femenil on Friday, forgoing her remaining eligibility.

“We are in the ‘dream fulfillment business’ here at Texas A&M,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “Barb’s dream was to be an Aggie soccer player with a goal of becoming a top professional player at the international level. I’m proud that she’s been able to see these dreams come true and only wish her the best in the next chapters of her life and career.”

C.F. Monterrey is one of the top squads in Liga MX Femenil, the top league of women’s professional soccer in Mexico. Las Rayadas have claimed two of the eight league titles, including the Torneo Grita México Apertura 2021 crown in December.

Olivieri joins an impressive fleet of Aggies actively playing professional soccer. A&M players with NWSL clubs include Shea Groom, Jimena López, Merritt Mathias, Alyssa Mautz, Addie McCain, Cosette Morché and Ally Watt. Asdis Halldorsdottir and Taylor Ziemer both finished 2021 playing professionally in Iceland. Other recent Aggies to sign international professional contracts include Stephanie Malherbe and Dani Rice who both saw action in Sweden.

Olivieri made her first career international appearance with the Venezuela National Team in December, registering the game-winning goal and adding an assist in a 2-1 victory against India.

The Katy, Texas, native earned United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region in each of her two seasons in Aggieland, including First Team as a freshman and Third Team as a sophomore in 2021. She was tabbed the 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year and earned All-SEC in both her campaigns, including first-team distinction in 2020 and second-team recognition in 2021.

Olivieri earned all-region and all-conference in 2021 despite missing seven contests. In 11 matches, she registered 13 points on five goals and three assists. Olivieri picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition after the Aggies’ 3-1 victory over No. 9 Clemson. She scored four of her goals and notched two assists in the six SEC matches she played.

For her career, Olivieri collected 27 Aggie caps, logging 34 point with 13 goals and eight assists.