Aggies Close Out Air Force Diving Invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Three Aggies earned spots in the platform final as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams closed competition at the Air Force Diving Invitational Saturday afternoon.

Tony Stewart and Rhett Hensley punched their tickets to the men’s platform final after posting top-12 scores in prelims. Stewart went on to finish third in the final round with a score of 337.65, while Hensley did not compete in the final after his score of 307.00 put him in seventh in prelims.

Alyssa Clairmont was dominant in the women’s competition, compiling the top score of the preliminary round (280.80), but did not compete in final.

The Aggies will begin preparations for SEC Championships, hosted by the University of Tennessee and running Feb. 15-19.