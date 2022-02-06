Aggies Win Six Events to Wrap Up Charlie Thomas Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams won six events to complete the Charlie Thomas Invitational Saturday night inside the Gilliam Indoor Track stadium.

After winning two titles Friday night, the Maroon & White added four more event titles on day two. Along with the four event titles, nine Aggies recorded a Texas A&M all-time top 12 performer mark.

Individual event winners include Charokee Young (women’s 400m), Laila Owens (women’s 200m) and Bára Sajdoková (women’s high jump), while the men claimed the 4x400m relay with the fourth fastest time in the nation at 3:04.84.

Young registered a season best time of 52.00, equaling the second fastest time in the nation. Owens won the 200m with a time of 23.28, just short of her personal best time of 23.21. The men’s quartet of Chevannie Hanson, Emmanuel Bammidele, Omajuwa Etiwe and Brandon Miller ended the night with a meet record time of 3:04.84.

Prior to the track events, Bára Sajdoková claimed the first event title with a jump of 5-11.5/1.82m. The clearance puts her as the ninth best Aggie performer in school history.

Other notable performances include Annie Fuller (mile), Gemma Goddard (3000m), Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m), Gavin Hoffpauir (mile), Bailey Goggans (800m) and Devon Achane (60m), each recording marks on the Texas A&M all-time top 12 performer list.