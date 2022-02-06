Advertisement

Organization hosts local, state democratic candidates before primary election

By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local and state Democratic candidates gathered in College Station for the Blue Denim Cocktails fundraiser. The event is a silent auction organized by the Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley and helps raise funds for women running for Democratic seats.

Organization members said this event is important because it’s harder for women to raise funds for races versus their male counterparts.

“Being in public service is really challenging, and we all know it can be really tough sometimes so we really strive to stay with our candidates,” member Donna Hanna-Calvert said.

Attendees heard from Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa, Col. Kim Olson and Judge Julia Maldonado along with statewide candidates running for Texas land commissioner, railroad commissioner, commissioner of agriculture and comptroller. They also heard from local Brazos County Democratic candidates.

For more information on early voting and the primary election, click here.

