Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of an oil tank ended up in the road after an explosion Friday night in Burleson County.
Oil tank explosion reported in Burleson County
Dogs left in the cold in Bryan
Concerned community members find multiple dogs left in freezing conditions
First responders work to put out two oil tanks that had caught fire.
Two oil tanks catch fire in Burleson County
Daddy-Daughter dance at the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley
Children Museum of the Brazos Valley hosts annual Daddy-Daughter dance
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Multiple agencies work to put out a home fire in Walker County

Latest News

An image captured by a drone Saturday night shows the size of the fire the destroyed a home in...
Investigation continues into massive fire that destroyed home in Walker County
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’
As thousands of Russian troops are situated near the border of Ukraine, the U.S. is keeping an...
U.S., allies keep close watch on Russia