Szeryk, Tyree Head to Texas State Invitational

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KYLE, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golfers Brooke Tyree and Ellie Szeryk are set to compete at the Texas State Invitational as individuals at the 6,285-yard, par-72 Plum Creek Golf Club Feb. 7-8.

Who is Competing?

Tyree and Szeryk will represent the Aggies in the tournament. Tyree won the 93rd Louisiana Women’s Golf Amateur this summer and has played in over 60 rounds for A&M throughout her career. Szeryk is in her second season with the Maroon & White. She played in two tournaments throughout her career and is making her season debut.

The Field

Individuals from A&M-Corpus Christi, BYU, Idaho, Incarnate Word, Kennesaw State, Lamar, Little Rock, Sam Houston State, South Dakota, Texas State, Tulsa, UT Arlington, UTRGV and UTSA will be joining the Aggies on the course.

Start Time

On Monday, the field is scheduled to play 36 holes with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. The tournament will conclude Tuesday with the final round of 18 set to start at 8:30 a.m.

How to Keep Up

Fans can keep up with the live stats here. Results of each hole will be updated throughout the day.

Follow the AggiesVisit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women's golf.

Women’s Hoops Wins Overtime Thriller at Kentucky, 73-64
Aggies Win Six Events to Wrap Up Charlie Thomas Invitational
Aggies Fall to Missouri, 70-66
Aggies Win Six Events to Wrap Up Charlie Thomas Invitational