Tiger Swimming Set to Host Region V-5A Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A&M Consolidated High School will take 29 swimmers to the Region V-5A Swimming & Diving Championships, all with hopes of qualifying for the 2022 Class 5A State Meet. Postponed due to last week’s icy driving conditions, the regional meet will be contested Monday and Tuesday at the Student Recreation Natatorium on the Texas A&M University campus.

Monday’s swimming prelims begin at 10:30 a.m. and Tuesday’s finals start at 9:30 a.m. The top two finishers in each event at the regional meet qualify for the State Meet, which will be contested Feb. 18-19 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the University of Texas campus in Austin.

The Tigers’ 29 total swimmers at the regional are the second-most in the field, behind only Friendswood High School’s 33 athletes. Seeking to punch their tickets to the State Meet are 16 girls and 13 boys, who combine for an impressive 52 entries which also ranks as the second-most among all teams. The Tigers were one of a handful of teams that qualified all six relays to the regional meet.

The Tigers are coming off a dominant performance at the 19-5A District Championships that saw Consol swimmers win 20 of 22 possible races on their way to back-to-back district crowns. The Tigers swept the district Swimmer of the Meet awards with freshman Katherine Rasmussen winning the girls award and senior Michael Peng taking the boys honor.

The Tiger girls team at regionals will be: SENIORS Hailey Buenemann and Lydia Demlow; JUNIORS Zody Bennett, Margaret Cunningham, Ally Duan, Ariana Granda-Moncayo, Claire Riley and Grace Yeh; SOPHOMORES Mackenzie O’Donnell, Sam Poole, Hannah Sanchez-Owsik and Sammy Shankar; and FRESHMEN Jayden Buenemann, Ella Coker, Annie Dent and Katherine Rasmussen.

The boys roster consists of: SENIORS Andrew Larsen, Connor McGuire, Michael Peng, Jackson Shannon, and Eric Xiao; JUNIORS Carston Johnson, Brendan Owens, Jonah Ozmetin and Michael Yang; SOPHOMORES Garett Gammill, Ian Lindberg, Will Peacock and David Reynolds.