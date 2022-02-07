After record high, Texas A&M University COVID-19 rates show slight decrease

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a record high positivity rate on Texas A&M’s campus two weeks ago, the rate has shown a slight decrease, but is still alarmingly high.

“It was running around 25-ish% between 23 and 25 the first several [weeks],” said Dr. Martha Dannenbaum Texas A&M Director of Student Health Services. “This past week it’s drooping down to 21-22%”

The overall positivity rate for the spring semester has climbed to over 24%, the highest rate of a single semester.

Dr. Lon Young at CapRock Hospital in Bryan says the combination of the Omicron variant and students returning to campus created the perfect storm.

“To just give you an idea of how out of control we have been, we would like to see the positivity rate well below 3%, we are seeing numbers in the 25% range, it is just astonishing,” said Young.

Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District says the trends they are seeing on campus are similar to the numbers within the community.

“We have been giving them the same guidance that we have been giving the community to stop COVID … Increasing vaccination rates, masking up and of course good hand hygiene,” said Parrish.

Dr. Dannenbaum says they hope cases continue to decrease heading into the spring.

“The trend we are seeing across the country, the state and country, is that we are trending downward,” said Dannenbaum. “So it is expected we would see that decline.”

