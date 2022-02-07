Advertisement

A&M Consolidated Swimming sends 25 athletes to Region V-5A Championship finals

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated swimming team hosted the preliminary round of the UIL Region V-5A Championships at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium on Monday.

Consol had 29 athletes with 52 total entries at the regional meet, second to only Friendswood who fielded 33 athletes and 53 entries. The Tigers had 25 athletes qualify for Tuesday’s finals with 40 entries plus all 6 relay teams advancing.

For the Consol boys, Andrew Larson won the 200 yard freestyle in 1:43.12. Michael Peng blew the competition away in the 100 butterfly, winning in 48.24. Eric Xiao won the 100 free in 46.87. The Tigers are also the top seed in the 400 freestyle relay.

On the girls’ side, freshman Katherine Rasmussen won the 100 yard backstroke in 57.36. Rasmussen is also the 3 seed in the 200 yard freestyle.

The Region V-5A championships will conclude on Tuesday with the finals beginning at 9:30 a.m. The top-2 athletes in each event on Tuesday, plus the 8 fastest times from across the state will qualify for the UIL State Championships on February 18th and 19th at the University of Texas in Austin.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a...
Bryan PD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 has died
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
Caught on camera: Surveillance cameras caught the moment Friday night that a battery tank...
Fiery blasts in the Brazos Valley are linked to the same company
An image captured by a drone Saturday night shows the size of the fire the destroyed a home in...
Investigation continues into massive fire that destroyed home in Walker County

Latest News

A&M Consolidated Swimming sends 25 athletes to Region V-5A Championship finals
A&M Consolidated Swimming sends 25 athletes to Region V-5A Championship finals
Texas A&M looks to snap a pair of losings streaks vs LSU on Tuesday
Texas A&M Softball
Senior Duo Named to Preseason All-SEC Team
Texas A&M Women’s Tennis recruiting class ranked fourth