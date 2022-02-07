A&M Consolidated Swimming sends 25 athletes to Region V-5A Championship finals

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated swimming team hosted the preliminary round of the UIL Region V-5A Championships at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium on Monday.

Consol had 29 athletes with 52 total entries at the regional meet, second to only Friendswood who fielded 33 athletes and 53 entries. The Tigers had 25 athletes qualify for Tuesday’s finals with 40 entries plus all 6 relay teams advancing.

For the Consol boys, Andrew Larson won the 200 yard freestyle in 1:43.12. Michael Peng blew the competition away in the 100 butterfly, winning in 48.24. Eric Xiao won the 100 free in 46.87. The Tigers are also the top seed in the 400 freestyle relay.

On the girls’ side, freshman Katherine Rasmussen won the 100 yard backstroke in 57.36. Rasmussen is also the 3 seed in the 200 yard freestyle.

The Region V-5A championships will conclude on Tuesday with the finals beginning at 9:30 a.m. The top-2 athletes in each event on Tuesday, plus the 8 fastest times from across the state will qualify for the UIL State Championships on February 18th and 19th at the University of Texas in Austin.

