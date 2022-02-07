Boys & Girls Club hosts community forum as it prepares to open new facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley hosted a community forum in their brand new facility Sunday afternoon as the organization continues to get settled into its new home.

Parents, local officials, state lawmakers, and other stakeholders gathered at the Newman-Adam Boys & Girls Club on Beck Street. Club leadership organized the forum to explain how the new $5 million facility and its programs will contribute to brighter futures for Brazos Valley kids.

”We want to have a safe place for kids to learn and grow, in order to explore opportunities that they may not even know are possible,” Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley CEO Rhonda Watson said.

Leadership and staff discussed their vision for an improved gymnasium and other expanded facilities.

”We’re going to have a commercial-grade kitchen with a culinary arts instructor who will be leading demonstrations on how to prepare various meals,” Watson said. “We’ve also invited chefs in the community to come in and do demonstrations, opening up a world of hospitality and food service industry jobs that many of our kids don’t even know exist.”

Watson says the club is using the same type of approach with its art and design studio.

“We’re doing the same type of partnering with local community artists who paint, sculpt, sew, crochet. Really any kind of tactile art, we want the kids to be able to explore that,” Watson said.

Watson says the club’s goal is to give kids experiences that will change not only the trajectory of their lives, but those of future generations. It’s all about giving them the opportunity to achieve bigger and brighter futures.

“I think the major themes for me are that raising kids is a partnership, and that together, we can address a lot of the issues facing our community - food scarcity, homelessness, education gaps, access to healthcare, being aware of abuse and neglect, and coming together in times of disaster,” Watson said.

Tonya Turner is a Bryan mother whose son has been involved in the club’s basketball program for some time. She says upgraded spaces like this one are going to keep her son interested in staying involved.

”It’s not something where I have to make him do something he doesn’t want to do. It’s something he makes me do I don’t want to do,” Turner said. “He’ll be like, ‘C’mon, let’s go,’ and I’ll be like, ‘I’m tired,’ but at the same time, it’s like that energy level that he has to come here. It’s a plus for me.”

Local leaders hope it attracts plenty of new faces, too.

”This is a beautiful facility. It will attract people to come to it. It’ll make them happy to go. They’re in a place that’s clean, neat, well-organized, and very well run,” Rep. John Raney (R - District 14) said. “I don’t know how we could’ve done any better than this, and I appreciate the community coming together to make this happen.”

Watson says their goal is to officially open the building on Feb. 22.

“I’m a firm believer in all children are created equal,” Watson said. “It’s all about relationships, opportunity, and hope, and we’re going to be a place that provides all of that.”

