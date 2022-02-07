Caldwell ISD and HealthPoint team up for first school-based health center

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD students may now see a medical provider for acute care without leaving their campus, thanks to a new telehealth partnership between HealthPoint and the Caldwell Independent School District.

The clinic will be open during school hours and is located on the district Intermediate school campus located at 765 CR 300. The clinic is available for intermediate school students, faculty, and staff and will include telehealth acute care visits, sports physicals, general well-child check-ups, and more.

Parents and guardians will have the option to participate in the telehealth sessions via phone or video conference. They can even opt to receive a detailed appointment report at its conclusions.

Prior to the pandemic, roughly seven million children missed 15 or more days of school each year, that’s according to the CDC. HealthPoint leaders and school officials say this partnership will help reduce sick days and keep students in the classroom where they belong.

“When [students] don’t feel well, it’s hard for them to learn well, it’s hard for them to be attentive for an entire school day,” said Caldwell ISD District Nurse Tracy Ayers. “Being able to provide some healthcare for them here one-on-one where they’re at is just a huge accomplishment, and I think it’s gonna improve our learning capabilities.”

HealthPoint is one of the larger medical providers in Burleson County. They say the program’s goal is to keep students and staff healthy while making seeing a medical professional a little easier.

“We understand that it’s tough for working families when you get that call from school, and you have to go pick up the students, and then you have to make an appointment to see the provider, perhaps it’s the next day before they can be seen,” said HealthPoint CEO, Terri Sabella. “The on-campus clinic is also meant to support faculty and staff who in the past might have had to take off a half-day or more to gain access to healthcare. With our current model that we’re setting up, they’re going to be able to walk down the hall and visit with a provider.”

The services offered at the clinic are:

Telehealth Acute Care Visits

Well Child Check Up’s

Sports physicals.

Immunizations.

Health Education on Nutrition.

Disease and Injury Prevention.

Prescription as needed.

HealthPoint accepts all major insurance carriers, including CHIP, Medicaid, and Medicare. HealthPoint also provides services on a sliding fee scale for those without insurance. For a complete breakdown of the HealthPoint/Caldwell ISD Clinic, click here

Beginning February 7th, HealthPoint will be opening the first campus-based clinic, beginning at CIS, with other campus... Posted by Caldwell ISD on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.