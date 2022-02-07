Fiery blasts in the Brazos Valley are linked to the same company

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Oklahoma-based Chesapeake Energy has issued a statement following two separate fiery incidents this weekend in Burleson County.

A battery tank explosion Friday night shook homes across the area and sent a driver to a hospital after hitting a large piece of debris that landed on Park Road 57 near Lake Somerville.

Approximately 15 hours later, firefighters were responding to two oil tanks that caught fire Saturday morning at another Cheseakepe Energy site on County Road 340 north of Cooks Point.

A company spokesman sent KBTX a statement Sunday night saying, “Both sites are contained, and the investigations are ongoing.”

In February 2020, two tanks owned by Chesapeake were damaged following an explosion on Sandy Point Road in Brazos County.

Only a month prior to that, three workers were killed following an oil well blowout on County Road 127 in Burleson County near Deanville.

According to a report in the San Antonio Business Journal, the families of the victims sued Chesapeake Energy, arguing that the company’s failure to properly manage the site led to their deaths.

An inspection detail outlined on the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration website shows Chesapeake is facing thousands of dollars in fines related to the deadly incident from January 2020.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.