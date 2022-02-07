Advertisement

Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Jennifer Greer sent a video to WMBF of the bird being trapped on a cable in the coastal South Carolina city.

The video shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up in a bucket truck to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman was able to untangle the seagull before it quickly flew away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 in Bryan
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
An image captured by a drone Saturday night shows the size of the fire the destroyed a home in...
Investigation continues into massive fire that destroyed home in Walker County
Caught on camera: Surveillance cameras caught the moment Friday night that a battery tank...
Fiery blasts in the Brazos Valley are linked to the same company

Latest News

A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.
Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot
A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus Tuesday...
Leaders at Black colleges alert, undeterred by bomb threats
Ice and snow on Texas road.
Analysis: “Nothing to see here” is good news for Texans and for incumbent politicians
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Tammy and Cliff Webster won part of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history.
Wisconsin couple claims half of one of the largest Powerball jackpots