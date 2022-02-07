A look inside of the Brazos Valley African American Museum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum is celebrating Black History Month by offering free admission for the entire month of February.

The museum first opened on July 22, 2006 and has since been the place to go to learn about all of the people and places that helped shaped the Brazos Valley into what it is today.

During its over 15 year history, the museum has collected many artifacts that help tell the story of Black history events that have happened in our community. Many artifacts that call the museum home have the efforts of late curator, Wayne Sadberry, to thank.

Brazos Valley African Museum Board Member Barry Davis says Black history is American history and encourages anyone that has time to stop by a check out the exhibits.

“The more that we think we know then the least that we do know and you find that out when you come to the museum, you take your time and you read about some of the people and some of the artifacts and different things that we have on display,” said Davis.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

