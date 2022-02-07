Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a man suffered serious injuries after being struck Sunday night on San Jacinto Lane (Highway 21) at Restmeyer Street.

Officers are working a collision involving an automobile and a pedestrian near the intersection of West State Highway 21 and Restmeyer Street. At this time, West State Highway 21 is closed from Sims Ave to West 17th. (7:32 pm) pic.twitter.com/U5HNOnF9pM — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 7, 2022

Police say they’re working to identify the person since he did not have any identification.

He was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital’s emergency room.

Police also say it’s unclear at this time what the pedestrian was doing on the road.

The driver involved did stop at the scene.

