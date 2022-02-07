Advertisement

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 in Bryan

Police say the man suffered serious injuries after being struck by the vehicle Sunday night on San Jacinto Lane (SH 21) at Restmeyer Street
Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a...
Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on San Jacinto Lane in Bryan.(Photo by KBTX's Andy Krauss)
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a man suffered serious injuries after being struck Sunday night on San Jacinto Lane (Highway 21) at Restmeyer Street.

Police say they’re working to identify the person since he did not have any identification.

He was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital’s emergency room.

Police also say it’s unclear at this time what the pedestrian was doing on the road.

The driver involved did stop at the scene.

