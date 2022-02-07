Advertisement

Samsung’s newest phones will reuse plastic from fishing nets

Discarded fishing nets are being used in the newest Samsung phones.
Discarded fishing nets are being used in the newest Samsung phones.(Source: Samsung/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Samsung’s newest devices will also feature a new material.

The electronics company has incorporated plastic from repurposed fish nets into its products.

The new material will be revealed Wednesday when Samsung launches its new Galaxy devices.

Citing a United Nations report, the company says 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned and discarded every year.

They linger in the ocean, trapping marine life, damaging coral reefs and sometimes ending up in food and water sources.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 in Bryan
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
An image captured by a drone Saturday night shows the size of the fire the destroyed a home in...
Investigation continues into massive fire that destroyed home in Walker County
Caught on camera: Surveillance cameras caught the moment Friday night that a battery tank...
Fiery blasts in the Brazos Valley are linked to the same company

Latest News

Flower shops are seeing the same economic issues as any other retailer.
Valentine’s Day flowers meet thorny supply chain issues
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury selection begins in hate crimes trial for Arbery death
President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
LIVE: Biden holds press conference with German chancellor amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes