Senior Duo Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Preseason accolades continue to roll in for Texas A&M softball standouts Makinzy Herzog and Haley Lee as the pair was placed on the annual Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Team on Monday.

An All-SEC First Team selection in 2021, Herzog has been an asset at the dish and in the circle for the Aggies. As a junior, she finished second on the team in batting average (.354), home runs (13), hits (62) and slugging percentage (.674), while leading the team in runs (46) and doubles (15). Herzog tallied 124.0 innings of work in the circle, registering a team-leading 121 strikeouts.

Lee, a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Third Team All-American in 2021, started all 55 games for the Aggies last season, setting the A&M single-season record in home runs (25) and slugging percentage (.955). She finished in the top 25 nationally in five statistical categories and delivered 21 multi-hit games as a junior.

The Preseason All-SEC Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum 21 players.

Texas A&M opens its 2022 campaign this weekend when they host the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond. UT Arlington, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Western Kentucky are all set to make their way to Aggieland. The full tournament schedule can be viewed here with tickets available at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

