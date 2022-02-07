Advertisement

Senior Duo Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Preseason accolades continue to roll in for Texas A&M softball standouts Makinzy Herzog and Haley Lee as the pair was placed on the annual Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Team on Monday.

An All-SEC First Team selection in 2021, Herzog has been an asset at the dish and in the circle for the Aggies. As a junior, she finished second on the team in batting average (.354), home runs (13), hits (62) and slugging percentage (.674), while leading the team in runs (46) and doubles (15). Herzog tallied 124.0 innings of work in the circle, registering a team-leading 121 strikeouts.

Lee, a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Third Team All-American in 2021, started all 55 games for the Aggies last season, setting the A&M single-season record in home runs (25) and slugging percentage (.955). She finished in the top 25 nationally in five statistical categories and delivered 21 multi-hit games as a junior.

The Preseason All-SEC Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum 21 players.

Texas A&M opens its 2022 campaign this weekend when they host the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond. UT Arlington, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Western Kentucky are all set to make their way to Aggieland. The full tournament schedule can be viewed here with tickets available at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a...
Bryan PD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 has died
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
Caught on camera: Surveillance cameras caught the moment Friday night that a battery tank...
Fiery blasts in the Brazos Valley are linked to the same company
An image captured by a drone Saturday night shows the size of the fire the destroyed a home in...
Investigation continues into massive fire that destroyed home in Walker County

Latest News

Texas A&M Women’s Tennis recruiting class ranked fourth
No. 8 Aggies Record Best Start in Program History with Win Over SMU
Tiger Swimming Set to Host Region V-5A Championships
Women’s Hoops Wins Overtime Thriller at Kentucky, 73-64