Shooting, kidnapping suspect arrested by Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Timothy Bradshaw, 43, of Elgin
Timothy Bradshaw, 43, of Elgin(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Elgin man after receiving reports of a possible shooting and kidnapping just after midnight on Feb. 6.

Deputies arrived on scene in the 1000 block of Deerwood Drive to find David Maxwell, 43, shot and killed inside his truck. They also found a 27-year-old woman who had been a victim of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

The sheriff’s office arrested Timothy Bradshaw, 43, of Elgin for unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bonds total $125,200.

