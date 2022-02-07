Texas A&M looks to snap a pair of losings streaks vs LSU on Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will host LSU Tuesday night looking to snap a 6 game SEC losing streak. The Aggies last win was back on January 15th when they beat Missouri in Columbia.

In the first meeting between A&M and LSU on January 26th in Baton Rouge the Aggies led LSU 64-61 with 1:45 to play, but were outscored 9-0 to closeout the game. Brandon Murray lead all scorers with 21 points for the Tigers. The 70-64 loss marked the Aggies nineth straight loss to the Tigers dating back to 2017.

Tip time is set for 6 pm. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena as it hosts the LSU Tigers at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets are available for purchase at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets.

Scouting the Aggies

A candidate for the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Quenton Jackson leads Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6 SEC) in scoring at 13.1 per contest. Henry Coleman III ranks second at 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. In SEC games only, HCIII is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 13.7 and 6.4, respectively. Tyrece Radford is third on the team in scoring at 9.5 and ranks second in rebounding at 5.5. Marcus Williams adds 9.0 points per contest and is the team’s leading passer with 86 assists.

Scouting LSU

The Tigers (16-7, 4-6 SEC) are coming off a 75-66 defeat at Vanderbilt on Saturday. LSU is led by Tari Eason, who leads the team in points at 15.9 and is second in rebounding at 6.7. Darius Days is the team’s leading rebounder at 7.9 and adds 13.3 points, which ranks second. Eric Gaines and Brandon Murray are averaging 10.3 and 10.0 points, respectively.

Last Time vs. LSU

LSU won the first meeting between the two teams, 70-64, on Jan. 26 in Baton Rouge. Jackson led the way for the Aggies with 20 points off the bench as Andre Gordon added 18. Playing in his first collegiate game in his hometown, Radford scored 14 points with a pair of 3-pointers.

