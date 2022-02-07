Texas A&M Women’s Tennis recruiting class ranked fourth

MARIETTA, Georgia -- The 2022 Texas A&M women’s tennis signing class garnered the No. 4 ranking in the Tennis Recruiting Network winter rankings, the organization announced Monday.

“We have an excellent group joining our team this fall,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We have built up a lot of momentum in recruiting over the past few seasons. We continue to build upon that solid foundation each year. The future is extremely bright for our program and there is nothing but excitement for the years ahead. Our program has the potential to do great things. I am looking forward to the opportunity to elevate our team to another level.”

In the Mark Weaver era, each of the Aggies four recruiting classes have merited top-10 ranking according to TRN. The most recently signed classes in 2021 and 2018 each earned the designation of the No. 2 class. Since Jordan Szabo was hired as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator prior to the 2017-18 campaign, all three classes have been rated among the top-four nationally.

Daria Smetannikov | Morganville, New Jersey | Career-High 10.44 UTR

Ranked as one of the premier American prospects in the 2022 signing class, Smetannikov arrives in Aggieland as Texas A&M’s seventh blue chip prospect in the past three classes according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. Smetannikov, a native of Morganville, New Jersey, is currently ranked as the No. 14 player in the United States and claims the top spot in both the state of New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Mia Kupres | Edmonton, Alberta, Canada | Career-High 10.81 UTR

Currently a top-five prospect in Canada, Kupres comes to the Brazos Valley as one of the elite players in junior tennis internationally. Kupres holds a career-high No. 47 ITF World Junior Ranking as well as a personal-best WTA Pro Ranking of 1312. She recently moved to Montreal to train at the National Tennis Centre with Tennis Canada.

In determining the top recruiting classes each year, the Tennis Recruiting Network reaches out to junior tennis experts, reporters and writers from across the nation in formulating a top-25 poll. Each panelist submits a ballot with 25 teams ranked in order, with the No. 1 team earning 25 points, the No. 2 team earning 24 points and so on. TRN welcomed a panel of 14 voters in the final rankings.

TENNISRECRUITING.NET TOP-10

1. USC (334 points)

2. Stanford (318 points)

3. Florida (306 points)

4. Texas A&M (301 points)

5. Notre Dame (268 points)

6. Vanderbilt (262 points)

7. Yale (252 points)

8. North Carolina (232 points)

9. Utah (212 points)

10. Georgia (205 points)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.