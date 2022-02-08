Bennett, Lee Named to Ben Hogan Award Watch List

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M golfers Sam Bennett and Walker Lee were two of the nation’s 30 most accomplished golfers named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf and Golf Coaches Association of America announced Tuesday.

A&M is one of seven schools to feature two golfers on the watch list along with Arizona State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and Wake Forest.

Bennett, who was a semifinalist for the award a year ago, is No. 1 on the PGA TOUR’s University Velocity Global Rankings and holds a 69.44 stroke average this season. The Madisonville, Texas, native has registered two top-3 finishes this season and has finished every round at par-or-better.

Lee won his fourth career individual title as he opened the season with a win at the Marquette Intercollegiate on Sept. 7. He placed fifth at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate at 11-under and most recently earned a top-15 finish at the Sea Best Invitational to open the spring on Feb. 1.

This year’s list of 10 semifinalists, which could include individuals not on the watch list, will be unveiled on Friday, April 15. That group will be pared down to three finalists on Thursday, May 5. The finalists will attend a black-tie dinner on Monday, May 23, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, where the winner will be crowned.

The Ben Hogan Award’s esteemed selection committee votes during each stage of the process. The selection committee is comprised of 32 leaders in collegiate, amateur and professional golf.

Since 2002, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation has awarded over $825,000 in scholarships to more than 30 universities. For more information on the Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank, visit TheBenHoganAward.org and follow @BenHoganAward on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.