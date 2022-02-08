Celebrate Valentine’s and Galentine’s with DIY activities in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Board and Brush Brenham and Brenham Charcuterie Boards are teaming up to host two Valentine-themed events.

“We have two events this week,” said Lacey Harwood, Board & Brush Brenham owner. “We have one Thursday and one Friday. You can come with your girlfriends or with a spouse or with a mom and just have a good time and make some charcuterie and make some DIY wood projects.”

Thursday night is the “GALentines Ladies Night Mini DIY & Charcuterie Class,” which features a DIY workshop and charcuterie class. Friday night is “VALENTINES - Date Night DIY & Charcuterie Class”, and it features a specialty DIY workshop for two people and a charcuterie class.

Harwood says any duo can attend Friday night’s class and it is not just for couples.

No prior skills are required for the classes. The unique factor about the DIY wood projects is Harwood prints out stencils for attendees to trace out their designs onto the wood to eliminate the fear of free handing. There are hundreds of designs to choose from.

In regard to the charcuterie classes, Brenham Charcuterie Boards owner, Cherí Janner breaks down the board creation process of how to shop for cheeses, how to build and where to place certain ingredients on the board.

“You are going to get a lesson in how to cut cheese, how to fold meat, how to do all the latest techniques in building charcuterie boards,” said Janner.

Each board made during these events will feed about six people.

