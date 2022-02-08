Advertisement

Celebrate Valentine’s and Galentine’s with DIY activities in Brenham

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Board and Brush Brenham and Brenham Charcuterie Boards are teaming up to host two Valentine-themed events.

“We have two events this week,” said Lacey Harwood, Board & Brush Brenham owner. “We have one Thursday and one Friday. You can come with your girlfriends or with a spouse or with a mom and just have a good time and make some charcuterie and make some DIY wood projects.”

Thursday night is the “GALentines Ladies Night Mini DIY & Charcuterie Class,” which features a DIY workshop and charcuterie class. Friday night is “VALENTINES - Date Night DIY & Charcuterie Class”, and it features a specialty DIY workshop for two people and a charcuterie class.

Harwood says any duo can attend Friday night’s class and it is not just for couples.

No prior skills are required for the classes. The unique factor about the DIY wood projects is Harwood prints out stencils for attendees to trace out their designs onto the wood to eliminate the fear of free handing. There are hundreds of designs to choose from.

To learn more about the classes view the video below.

In regard to the charcuterie classes, Brenham Charcuterie Boards owner, Cherí Janner breaks down the board creation process of how to shop for cheeses, how to build and where to place certain ingredients on the board.

“You are going to get a lesson in how to cut cheese, how to fold meat, how to do all the latest techniques in building charcuterie boards,” said Janner.

Each board made during these events will feed about six people.

To register for the two Valentine’s events, click here.

Ready to celebrate Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day? Board & Brush Brenham, TX and Brenham Charcuterie Boards are live on #BVTM previewing their events.

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a...
Bryan PD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 has died
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
. According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Local GoFundMe sees over $100,000 in support for critically injured baby
Caught on camera: Surveillance cameras caught the moment Friday night that a battery tank...
Fiery blasts in the Brazos Valley are linked to the same company
Bryan police have Texas Ave closed between N Garden Acres Blvd and Edgemore Drive to...
Texas Avenue closed in Bryan after motorcycle and SUV collide

Latest News

An injection well facility just outside of Odessa, seen on Jan. 31.
Earthquakes in Texas doubled in 2021. Scientists cite years of oil companies injecting sludgy water underground.
Air Force ordered to pay $230 million to Sutherland Springs shooting survivors and families of slain victims
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
2/8
Tuesday Forecast 2/8