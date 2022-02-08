Lane closures on Highway 6 in Robertson County this week

BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic will be affected on Highway 6 just north of OSR in Robertson County. Union Pacific Railroad is doing maintenance on their train bridge this week.

Drivers should expect daily lane closures on the highway while that work is happening. TxDOT says drivers should use caution and look our for workers who will be present above and below the bridge.

”It is not us it’s Union Pacific Railroad, but they’re working over the roadway on State Highway 6,” said Bob Colwell with the TxDOT Bryan District.

The work is expected to be finished on Feb. 10, according to TxDOT, and work is only happening during daylight hours.

