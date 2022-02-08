At least three locals targeted in virtual kidnapping schemes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Departed reported that at least three residents have been targeted in virtual kidnapping schemes in the last two weeks. According to Tristen Lopez, College Station Police Department public information officer, two of the residents are Hispanic and the other is non-Hispanic.

Virtual kidnapping is usually done with a cold call, according to Lopez. The public information officer said victims receive a call from an unknown number and are told that a family member or loved one has been kidnapped. Victims are then normally told that their loved one is being held captive by members of a cartel but can be released if given money, according to Lopez. He said these scammers normally keep victims on the phone and create a sense of urgency and block them from being able to verify any facts the scammers are presenting.

“They can be very creative so never trust a cold call from somebody, especially when they’re demanding money or if they’re demanding money through gift cards or various transitions,” Lopez said.

Lopez said the best way to avoid being scammed is to hang up and try to contact the loved one directly or verify the information by asking specific questions that the loved one would know. For example, victims could ask the scammer to put the suspected loved one on the phone to ask what their pet’s name is.

Along with cold calling, Lopez said scammers can get information through public records and social media. He suggests that people lock their social media because scammers can research where people are and loved ones who are with them.

“Don’t make it easy for them,” Lopez said.

Lopez also advises to simply be cautious of unknown numbers and call the police if you think it’s serious.

