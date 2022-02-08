A look at safety solutions for Highway 21 corridor in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A busy stretch of Highway 21 in Bryan has seen some major accidents in recent months including a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Sunday night.

Bryan Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened on Highway 21 at Restmeyer Street where 48-year-old Henry Perez died after police say he was walking in the road.

“I mean it’s kind of hard for someone coming this way to see anybody crossing and it’s kind of dark over there as well,” said Veronica Arenas, a Bryan driver.

Arenas was getting her vehicle serviced Tuesday at a tire shop next to where the fatal crash happened. She says many drive too fast here.

“They need to slow down,” she added.

TXDOT and the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization are working on improvements slightly further east on the highway in Bryan.

“On State Highway 21 from State Highway 6 to Texas Avenue we are working with the MPO on a project to improve sidewalks in that area, a shared pedestrian path and improvements to State Highway 21 and that will let sometime in the near future,” said Bob Colwell with the TxDOT Bryan District.

In December, a pedestrian was injured when police say they failed to yield right-of-way at Highway 21 at Marino Road. Texas A&M Transportation researchers say they’ve seen a large increase in pedestrian fatalities in recent years across the country.

“Especially here in Texas since 2010 our pedestrian fatalities each year have actually doubled. So we were over 700 pedestrian fatalities in 2020 whereas about 250 back in 2010 so it’s definitely been an increasing trend over the past several years,” said Neal Johnson, a Texas A&M Transportation Institute Associate Transportation Researcher.

“And we know that the vast majority of fatalities especially occur at nighttime and that’s of course mainly due to visibility of the pedestrian, so there’s obviously lots of things you can look at in terms of of that to look at engineering solutions like lighting or crosswalks,” Johnson said.

Right now, no improvements are planned for the area where Sunday’s fatal accident happened, but TxDOT says they will study this latest incident.

The pedestrian and sidewalk improvement project further down Highway 21 is expected to start around 2025.

KBTX also reached out to TxDOT in Austin for crash data for the Highway 21 corridor in Bryan. We are still waiting to receive those numbers.

