Mathews, Wilson Earn SEC Diver of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews and Aimee Wilson were each named SEC Diver of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. The Aggie divers had impressive showings at the Air Force Diving Invitational over the weekend with Mathews claiming a second springboard school record and Wilson sweeping the springboards for the third time this season.

Mathews took first in the 3-meter final with a school-record score of 483.55, besting Tyler Henschel’s mark of 478.40 from the 2017 SEC Championships. Mathews is now in possession of both men’s springboard program records after claiming the 1-meter record when he won gold at the 2020 SEC Championships. The Sydney, Australia native also placed second on the 1-meter, behind teammate Victor Povzner, with a score of 426.40. The SEC Male Diver of the Week honor marks the third weekly award of the season for Mathews, fourth of his career.

Wilson posted the top scores on each of the springboards for the third time this season when she scored 306.20 on the 1-meter and 352.00 on the 3-meter to lead the Aggies. The Calgary, Alberta native upped her total to seven first-place finishes on the year as she earns SEC Female Diver of the Week accolades for the second time this season, ninth time in her career.

The Aggies will return to action Feb. 15 as SEC Championships begin and run through Feb. 19 on the University of Tennessee campus.

