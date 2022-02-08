Sajdoková, Young Garner SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M track & field standouts Bára Sajdoková and Charokee Young earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors, the SEC announced Tuesday.

After recording breakout performances at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, Sajdoková was named the SEC women’s freshman of the week and Young the women’s co-runner of the week. The recognitions mark the first career weekly honor for the duo, as well as the third and fourth for Texas A&M this season.

Sajdoková made her Aggie debut winning the high jump with a clearance at 5-11.5/1.82m. The successful jump currently ranks No. 6 in the SEC and No. 12 in the NCAA. Sajdoková became the sixth best performer in Aggie history indoors.

Young debuted in the open 400m winning at 52.00. The time equaled Florida’s Talitha Diggs as the fastest in the SEC and the second fastest in the nation.

2022 Texas A&M SEC Weekly Honors Earned

2/8 - Women’s Co-Runner of the Week – Charokee Young

2/8 - Women’s Freshman of the Week - Bára Sajdoková

1/18 – Women’s Field Athlete of the Week – Lamara Distin

1/18 – Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week – Kennedy Wade

