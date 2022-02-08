Advertisement

Somerville family describes moments immediately following Friday’s battery tank explosion

Logan Grey and his wife were enjoying an uneventful Friday night at their home in Somerville...
Logan Grey and his wife were enjoying an uneventful Friday night at their home in Somerville when a battery tank exploded roughly a mile away from their home.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Logan Grey and his wife were enjoying an uneventful Friday night at their home in Somerville. He was on the computer, while she was watching TV.

That’s when Grey says he felt a very low rumble before something literally rocked the house.

“At first, I thought that something had hit the house, like a large truck literally hit the side of the house,” Grey said. “After that, there were two smaller booms in the background that kind of sounded like a plane flying off.”

Once he realized the house was fine, Grey says he knew something must’ve exploded. That thing was a battery tank owned by Oklahoma-based energy company Chesapeake Energy. It was located about a mile away from Grey’s home.

“I figured it was either an oil well or could’ve been a sonic boom from a plane. That’s happened before in this area,” Grey said. “I wanted to make sure there wasn’t any fire or anything that wasn’t going to endanger the house or our neighbors, so I hopped in the car and went to see where it was coming from.”

Debris from the explosion landed on Park Road 57 near Lake Somerville and caused a car accident, sending the driver to the hospital. Roughly 15 hours later on Saturday morning, two oil tanks caught fire at another Chesapeake Energy site on County Road 340 north of Cooks Point.

These weekend incidents actually make four fiery incidents in the Brazos Valley connected to Chesapeake Energy over the span of about two years. The first in January 2020 on County Road 127 in Burleson County near Deanville resulted in the deaths of three workers.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says the large amount of oil and gas operations in the county keeps them ready to respond to these types of incidents.”

“Anybody that has those concerns and lives close by, we share in those concerns,” BCSO Chief Deputy John Pollock said. “Again, we want the public to be safe. We want them to feel safe, just the oversight on that really falls outside of the purview of the sheriff’s office and what we can do.”

Pollock says they always hate it when anyone is impacted in any way by incidents like these, but the fallout could’ve been much worse. He says outside of the car accident caused by the debris, the sheriff’s office only received reports of homes that were rattled and potentially some windows that were blown out due to the blast.

“We’re just very fortunate in this one that things weren’t any worse than they were from several years ago when the explosion killed several workers,” Pollock said.

Grey says he just wants some reassurance by Chesapeake Energy.

“It would be nice if somebody actually spoke out from their company and said, ‘Look, this is what we’re doing. We’re looking into it, and we’re making sure that it’s not going to happen again,’” Grey said. “I hope when people realize there is something causing a safety problem, maybe they’ll step up and say hey, we need to look at all of our tanks and wells and make sure that nothing else is going to explode. I can’t imagine what it would be like for the people that were right next to that when that thing went off.”

KBTX reached out to Chesapeake Energy for comment, and they sent us a statement saying “both sites are contained, and the investigations are ongoing.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a...
Bryan PD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 has died
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Caught on camera: Surveillance cameras caught the moment Friday night that a battery tank...
Fiery blasts in the Brazos Valley are linked to the same company
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies

Latest News

Focus at four
Was last week’s winter storm a fair test of the power grid?
covid tests
Ordered a COVID test? Why you shouldn’t let it sit out in the cold
Bryan police have Texas Ave closed between N Garden Acres Blvd and Edgemore Drive to...
Texas Avenue closed in Bryan after motorcycle and SUV collide
. According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Local GoFundMe sees over $100,000 in support for critically injured baby