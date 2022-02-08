Somerville family describes moments immediately following Friday’s battery tank explosion

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Logan Grey and his wife were enjoying an uneventful Friday night at their home in Somerville. He was on the computer, while she was watching TV.

That’s when Grey says he felt a very low rumble before something literally rocked the house.

“At first, I thought that something had hit the house, like a large truck literally hit the side of the house,” Grey said. “After that, there were two smaller booms in the background that kind of sounded like a plane flying off.”

Once he realized the house was fine, Grey says he knew something must’ve exploded. That thing was a battery tank owned by Oklahoma-based energy company Chesapeake Energy. It was located about a mile away from Grey’s home.

“I figured it was either an oil well or could’ve been a sonic boom from a plane. That’s happened before in this area,” Grey said. “I wanted to make sure there wasn’t any fire or anything that wasn’t going to endanger the house or our neighbors, so I hopped in the car and went to see where it was coming from.”

Debris from the explosion landed on Park Road 57 near Lake Somerville and caused a car accident, sending the driver to the hospital. Roughly 15 hours later on Saturday morning, two oil tanks caught fire at another Chesapeake Energy site on County Road 340 north of Cooks Point.

These weekend incidents actually make four fiery incidents in the Brazos Valley connected to Chesapeake Energy over the span of about two years. The first in January 2020 on County Road 127 in Burleson County near Deanville resulted in the deaths of three workers.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says the large amount of oil and gas operations in the county keeps them ready to respond to these types of incidents.”

“Anybody that has those concerns and lives close by, we share in those concerns,” BCSO Chief Deputy John Pollock said. “Again, we want the public to be safe. We want them to feel safe, just the oversight on that really falls outside of the purview of the sheriff’s office and what we can do.”

Pollock says they always hate it when anyone is impacted in any way by incidents like these, but the fallout could’ve been much worse. He says outside of the car accident caused by the debris, the sheriff’s office only received reports of homes that were rattled and potentially some windows that were blown out due to the blast.

“We’re just very fortunate in this one that things weren’t any worse than they were from several years ago when the explosion killed several workers,” Pollock said.

Grey says he just wants some reassurance by Chesapeake Energy.

“It would be nice if somebody actually spoke out from their company and said, ‘Look, this is what we’re doing. We’re looking into it, and we’re making sure that it’s not going to happen again,’” Grey said. “I hope when people realize there is something causing a safety problem, maybe they’ll step up and say hey, we need to look at all of our tanks and wells and make sure that nothing else is going to explode. I can’t imagine what it would be like for the people that were right next to that when that thing went off.”

KBTX reached out to Chesapeake Energy for comment, and they sent us a statement saying “both sites are contained, and the investigations are ongoing.”

