Texas A&M Sets School Record With 83 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Selections
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –
The Aggies shattered the previous record of 78 set in the Fall of 2019. The 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from cross country, football, soccer and volleyball.
“I continue to be impressed by our student-athletes’ success in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Their focus to be excellent students, while committing to their programs physically and emotionally, is outstanding. I want to thank and congratulate our entire Center for Student-Athlete Services team. Their work with our student-athletes has been a tremendous factor in their academic success.”
Football leads the way, boasting 33 honorees on the fall honor roll. Additionally, 18 of the 24 players on the soccer team earned a spot on the conference list.
“We are extremely proud of our Aggie student-athletes that have been recognized at the conference level,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “As we conclude another record-breaking semester at Texas A&M, our standard of academic excellence continues to rise. This would not be possible without our student-athletes’ commitment to this standard. Continued success in the classroom is a direct result of tremendous effort from our student-athletes and the unwavering support of our athletics department.”
The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
Sport Name Major
Men’s Cross Country Juan Arcila Finance
Men’s Cross Country Joseph Benn Agricultural Communications and Journalism
Men’s Cross Country Eric Casarez Agricultural Leadership and Development
Men’s Cross Country Cooper Cawthra Marketing
Men’s Cross Country Colton Colonna Materials Science and Engineering
Men’s Cross Country Gavin Hoffpuair University Studies Business
Men’s Cross Country Siddharth Jayaraman Chemical Engineering
Men’s Cross Country Kyle Johnson Materials Science and Engineering
Men’s Cross Country Timothy McElaney Visual Studies
Men’s Cross Country Theodore Radtke Mechanical Engineering
Men’s Cross Country Harrison Tillman Sport Management
Women’s Cross Country Julia Black Business
Women’s Cross Country Katelyn Buckley Education
Women’s Cross Country Catalina Cerda Human Resource Development
Women’s Cross Country Emily Chastain Business Honors
Women’s Cross Country Carrie Fish Marketing
Women’s Cross Country Elizabeth Green Finance
Women’s Cross Country Megan Hopper Animal Science
Women’s Cross Country Deirdre Nelsen Biomedical Engineering
Women’s Cross Country Madeline Orr General Studies
Women’s Cross Country Grace Plain Nutrition
Women’s Cross Country Mary Rodriguez Health
Women’s Cross Country Abbey Santoro Agricultural Communications and Journalism
Football Tunmise Adeleye General Studies
Football Drake Bhatia Economics
Football Randy Bond Aerospace Engineering
Football Tyler Bulthuis Construction Science
Football Zachary Calzada Supply Chain Management
Football Keldrick Carper Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences
Football Connor Choate Communication
Football Nikolas Constantinou University Studies
Football Earnest Crownover University Studies Business
Football Galen Gallagher Construction Management
Football Jacob Graham Petroleum Engineering
Football Alan Guerrieri Communication
Football Avery Hughes Business Administration
Football Houston Hummel Business Administration
Football Myles Jones Educational Administration and Human Resource Development
Football Braeden Kobza Business Honors
Football Reese Mason Construction Science
Football Samuel Mathews University Studies Business
Football Luke Matthews Business Management
Football Justin Mellenbruch Agricultural Economics
Football Andrew Merrick Communication
Football Travis Pepin Sport Management
Football Grant Perry Agribusiness
Football Devin Price University Studies Business
Football Seth Small Business Management
Football Ainias Smith University Studies Business
Football William Smoot Biomedical Sciences
Football Elijah Stowers Business Administration
Football Garrett Townsend University Studies Business
Football Max Wright University Studies
Football Matthew Wykoff Business Administration
Football Alexander Zettler Sport Management
Football Trey Zuhn Business Administration
Soccer Kendall Bates Sport Management
Soccer Daria Britton Health
Soccer Jordan Burbank University Studies
Soccer Kenna Caldwell Sport Management
Soccer Laney Carroll General Studies
Soccer Katherine Colvin Business Management
Soccer Sawyer Dumond Psychology
Soccer Lauren Geczik Biomedical Sciences
Soccer Maile Hayes Business Administration
Soccer Westyn Henderson Business Administration
Soccer Macie Kolb Biomedical Sciences
Soccer Macy Matula Engineering
Soccer Mia Pante Business Administration
Soccer Taylor Pounds Business Administration
Soccer Alexandra Russell Communication
Soccer Kathryn Smith Business Management
Soccer Jai Smith University Studies Business
Soccer Andersen Williams Kinesiology
Soccer Natalie Yoo Marketing
Volleyball London Austin‐Roark Sport Management
Volleyball Madison Bowser Sport Management
Volleyball Camille Conner Health
Volleyball Lauren Davis Marketing
Volleyball Allison Fields Kinesiology
Volleyball Ciera Hecht Political Science
Volleyball Mallory Talbert Nutrition
Volleyball Taylor Voss Agricultural Economics
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.