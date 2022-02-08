Texas A&M Sets School Record With 83 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Selections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –

The Aggies shattered the previous record of 78 set in the Fall of 2019. The 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from cross country, football, soccer and volleyball.

“I continue to be impressed by our student-athletes’ success in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Their focus to be excellent students, while committing to their programs physically and emotionally, is outstanding. I want to thank and congratulate our entire Center for Student-Athlete Services team. Their work with our student-athletes has been a tremendous factor in their academic success.”

Football leads the way, boasting 33 honorees on the fall honor roll. Additionally, 18 of the 24 players on the soccer team earned a spot on the conference list.

“We are extremely proud of our Aggie student-athletes that have been recognized at the conference level,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “As we conclude another record-breaking semester at Texas A&M, our standard of academic excellence continues to rise. This would not be possible without our student-athletes’ commitment to this standard. Continued success in the classroom is a direct result of tremendous effort from our student-athletes and the unwavering support of our athletics department.”

The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

Sport Name Major

Men’s Cross Country Juan Arcila Finance

Men’s Cross Country Joseph Benn Agricultural Communications and Journalism

Men’s Cross Country Eric Casarez Agricultural Leadership and Development

Men’s Cross Country Cooper Cawthra Marketing

Men’s Cross Country Colton Colonna Materials Science and Engineering

Men’s Cross Country Gavin Hoffpuair University Studies Business

Men’s Cross Country Siddharth Jayaraman Chemical Engineering

Men’s Cross Country Kyle Johnson Materials Science and Engineering

Men’s Cross Country Timothy McElaney Visual Studies

Men’s Cross Country Theodore Radtke Mechanical Engineering

Men’s Cross Country Harrison Tillman Sport Management

Women’s Cross Country Julia Black Business

Women’s Cross Country Katelyn Buckley Education

Women’s Cross Country Catalina Cerda Human Resource Development

Women’s Cross Country Emily Chastain Business Honors

Women’s Cross Country Carrie Fish Marketing

Women’s Cross Country Elizabeth Green Finance

Women’s Cross Country Megan Hopper Animal Science

Women’s Cross Country Deirdre Nelsen Biomedical Engineering

Women’s Cross Country Madeline Orr General Studies

Women’s Cross Country Grace Plain Nutrition

Women’s Cross Country Mary Rodriguez Health

Women’s Cross Country Abbey Santoro Agricultural Communications and Journalism

Football Tunmise Adeleye General Studies

Football Drake Bhatia Economics

Football Randy Bond Aerospace Engineering

Football Tyler Bulthuis Construction Science

Football Zachary Calzada Supply Chain Management

Football Keldrick Carper Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences

Football Connor Choate Communication

Football Nikolas Constantinou University Studies

Football Earnest Crownover University Studies Business

Football Galen Gallagher Construction Management

Football Jacob Graham Petroleum Engineering

Football Alan Guerrieri Communication

Football Avery Hughes Business Administration

Football Houston Hummel Business Administration

Football Myles Jones Educational Administration and Human Resource Development

Football Braeden Kobza Business Honors

Football Reese Mason Construction Science

Football Samuel Mathews University Studies Business

Football Luke Matthews Business Management

Football Justin Mellenbruch Agricultural Economics

Football Andrew Merrick Communication

Football Travis Pepin Sport Management

Football Grant Perry Agribusiness

Football Devin Price University Studies Business

Football Seth Small Business Management

Football Ainias Smith University Studies Business

Football William Smoot Biomedical Sciences

Football Elijah Stowers Business Administration

Football Garrett Townsend University Studies Business

Football Max Wright University Studies

Football Matthew Wykoff Business Administration

Football Alexander Zettler Sport Management

Football Trey Zuhn Business Administration

Soccer Kendall Bates Sport Management

Soccer Daria Britton Health

Soccer Jordan Burbank University Studies

Soccer Kenna Caldwell Sport Management

Soccer Laney Carroll General Studies

Soccer Katherine Colvin Business Management

Soccer Sawyer Dumond Psychology

Soccer Lauren Geczik Biomedical Sciences

Soccer Maile Hayes Business Administration

Soccer Westyn Henderson Business Administration

Soccer Macie Kolb Biomedical Sciences

Soccer Macy Matula Engineering

Soccer Mia Pante Business Administration

Soccer Taylor Pounds Business Administration

Soccer Alexandra Russell Communication

Soccer Kathryn Smith Business Management

Soccer Jai Smith University Studies Business

Soccer Andersen Williams Kinesiology

Soccer Natalie Yoo Marketing

Volleyball London Austin‐Roark Sport Management

Volleyball Madison Bowser Sport Management

Volleyball Camille Conner Health

Volleyball Lauren Davis Marketing

Volleyball Allison Fields Kinesiology

Volleyball Ciera Hecht Political Science

Volleyball Mallory Talbert Nutrition

Volleyball Taylor Voss Agricultural Economics

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.