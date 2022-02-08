Advertisement

Texas A&M Softball Selected for Nine National Broadcasts

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball was selected for nine contests to be aired nationally on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday.

Three home games highlight the TV package for the Aggies, with games against Alabama (April 23), Lamar (April 27) and Arkansas (May 7) on the slate. A&M’s Saturday matchups with Auburn (March 12), Georgia (March 26) and Missouri (April 30), as well as the entire three-game series at Tennessee (April 16-18) wrap up the TV schedule.

Streaming information for all other contests will be on the team’s schedule page when made available.

The Aggies kick off the 2022 campaign this weekend at home when they welcome Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UT Arlington and Western Kentucky to Davis Diamond for the Aggie Classic. Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets and the full tournament schedule can be found here.

Date      Away                     Home                   Time (CT)            Network

3/12       Texas A&M         Auburn                 6:00 p.m.             SEC Network

3/26       Texas A&M         Georgia                5:00 p.m.             SEC Network

4/16       Texas A&M         Tennessee          4:00 p.m.             SEC Network

4/17       Texas A&M         Tennessee          3:00 p.m.             SEC Network

4/18       Texas A&M         Tennessee          6:00 p.m.             SEC Network

4/23       Alabama              Texas A&M         6:00 p.m.             SEC Network

4/27       Lamar                    Texas A&M         6:00 p.m.             SEC Network

4/30       Texas A&M         Missouri               4:00 p.m.             SEC Network

5/7         Arkansas              Texas A&M         2:30 p.m.             SEC Network

