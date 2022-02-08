Texas Avenue closed in Bryan after motorcycle and SUV collide
It happened in the 3900 block of Texas Avenue at Brookside Drive.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a motor vehicle collision Monday night involving an SUV and motorcycle.
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT: Bryan police have Texas Ave closed between N Garden Acres Blvd and Edgemore Drive to investigate a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle. 9:05pm pic.twitter.com/9bSjgtbJe3— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 8, 2022
Police closed Texas Avenue between Edgemore Drive and N Garden Acres Blvd.
The man on the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
