Advertisement

Texas Avenue closed in Bryan after motorcycle and SUV collide

It happened in the 3900 block of Texas Avenue at Brookside Drive.
Bryan police have Texas Ave closed between N Garden Acres Blvd and Edgemore Drive to...
Bryan police have Texas Ave closed between N Garden Acres Blvd and Edgemore Drive to investigate a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a motor vehicle collision Monday night involving an SUV and motorcycle.

It happened in the 3900 block of Texas Avenue at Brookside Drive.

Police closed Texas Avenue between Edgemore Drive and N Garden Acres Blvd.

The man on the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a...
Bryan PD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 has died
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Caught on camera: Surveillance cameras caught the moment Friday night that a battery tank...
Fiery blasts in the Brazos Valley are linked to the same company
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
An image captured by a drone Saturday night shows the size of the fire the destroyed a home in...
Investigation continues into massive fire that destroyed home in Walker County

Latest News

. According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Local GoFundMe sees over $100,000 in support for critically injured baby
Monday Evening Weather Update 2/7
Monday Evening Weather Update 2/7
Vista College closed in October of 2021.
Former Vista College students, staff still have concerns months after closure
Texas A&M campus
After record high, Texas A&M University COVID-19 rates show slight decrease