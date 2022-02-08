Treat of the Day: CSISD Business Professionals of America students advance to state contest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the 58 A&M Consolidated and College Station High School Business Professionals of America students who advanced to the state contest by placing at regionals.

In addition to those advancing to state, several more students are alternates should the state qualifier not be able to attend. The BPA State Leadership Conference will be held in Fort Worth, March 2-5 2022.

A total of 58 A&M Consolidated and College Station High School Business Professionals of America students advanced to... Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.