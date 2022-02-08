Advertisement

Treat of the Day: CSISD Business Professionals of America students advance to state contest

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the 58 A&M Consolidated and College Station High School Business Professionals of America students who advanced to the state contest by placing at regionals.

In addition to those advancing to state, several more students are alternates should the state qualifier not be able to attend. The BPA State Leadership Conference will be held in Fort Worth, March 2-5 2022.

A total of 58 A&M Consolidated and College Station High School Business Professionals of America students advanced to...

Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a...
Bryan PD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 has died
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Caught on camera: Surveillance cameras caught the moment Friday night that a battery tank...
Fiery blasts in the Brazos Valley are linked to the same company
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
An image captured by a drone Saturday night shows the size of the fire the destroyed a home in...
Investigation continues into massive fire that destroyed home in Walker County

Latest News

treat of the day
Treat of the Day: CSISD Athletes signed by colleges
treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Young people help out by moving a tree out of the road
Treat of the Day: CSPD’s Hostage Negotiations Team wins first place at competition
treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Brenham Junior High School’s Brenadiers place at dance competition