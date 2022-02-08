United Way working to get federal funds to those in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County will be receiving over $320,000 in federal funds in order to help those struggling.

These funds will be distributed to qualifying nonprofit organizations and government entities who help citizens with food and shelter assistance. Phase 39 is a regular federal fund given to counties, but this year it has American Rescue Plan Act funds in the same spending period. The regular phase funding is around $78,000 but ARPA funds reach over $240,000 to distribute.

Peggi Goss, the United Way of Brazos Valley Vice President of Community Impact, said these funds will support places like the food pantry, shelters and rent utility programs.

“The top reason people call us is for rent assistance so housing assistance is super important. Rent utility assistance and shelter are the top reasons people will call us and also food, so this money is given to support the counties and the organizations that are already providing that support,” Goss said.

It’s important to make sure you are a qualifying entity to receive these funds. Goss said right now there is a lot of need, and they will work to distribute it to those that can help.

“This isn’t for new programs, this is for people who are already providing these programs but they’re running out of funds very quickly because the need has been so great for support for these types of services,” she said.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. The United Way will hold a meeting on March 4 to allocate the funds.

