Was last week’s winter storm a fair test of the power grid?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The power grid held up a lot better, but the winter storm of February 2022 was far from a repeat of last year. Ross Ramsey the Executive Editor of the Texas Tribune joined First News at Four to talk about the comparison between the two years and the political implications of what happened this year.

While everything went smoothly with the storm this year, Ramsey admitted “it’s not like there was something heroic that made everything work,” instead it was just “a fairly normal storm.”

Although, the fact that none of the blackouts were caused by the grid will be seen as a victory for the Republicans. Had things not gone well, the Democrats, according to Ramsey, would have “been ready to pounce on this.”

Ramsey believes it’s too early to breathe a sigh of relief just yet. He admits that while the legislature did come in after the last storm and make some positive changes, “they didn’t weatherize a lot of natural gas yet, and that’s where the fuel supplies for a lot of the electric generators come from.”

