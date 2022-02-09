Aggies Offer Birthday Packages for 2022 Campaign

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Young Aggies may celebrate their special day in grand fashion at Sunday games this season as Texas A&M baseball is offering birthday packages.

As part of the package, the guest of honor has the option of throwing out a first pitch or being a first pitch kid. They will have their name announced pregame and in-game. They will also receive a birthday gift (a Whoop City blanket).

Each party will have a picnic table reserved on the rightfield line, near the playground. Additional space will be provided with a blanketed area on the berm in front of the reserved table.

The party package, priced at $275, includes tickets for two adults and 10 children. Additional tickets will be available for purchase.

Concessions are also included in the package with 10 hot dogs, 10 drinks, 10 chips and 10 ice cream cups provided. Partiers have the option of having a cake made by an Aggie athletics vendor or bring their own.

Deadline for booking is the Monday prior to the Sunday of the party. Space for birthday parties is limited, so book now.

For more information – contact Jax Kendrick (jkendrick@12thmanfoundation.com - 979-260-7946) or Holli Chapton (hchapton@athletics.tamu.edu – 817-205-6621).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.