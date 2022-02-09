Advertisement

Aggies Offer Birthday Packages for 2022 Campaign

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Young Aggies may celebrate their special day in grand fashion at Sunday games this season as Texas A&M baseball is offering birthday packages.

As part of the package, the guest of honor has the option of throwing out a first pitch or being a first pitch kid. They will have their name announced pregame and in-game. They will also receive a birthday gift (a Whoop City blanket).

Each party will have a picnic table reserved on the rightfield line, near the playground. Additional space will be provided with a blanketed area on the berm in front of the reserved table.

The party package, priced at $275, includes tickets for two adults and 10 children. Additional tickets will be available for purchase.

Concessions are also included in the package with 10 hot dogs, 10 drinks, 10 chips and 10 ice cream cups provided. Partiers have the option of having a cake made by an Aggie athletics vendor or bring their own.

Deadline for booking is the Monday prior to the Sunday of the party. Space for birthday parties is limited, so book now.

For more information – contact Jax Kendrick (jkendrick@12thmanfoundation.com - 979-260-7946) or Holli Chapton (hchapton@athletics.tamu.edu – 817-205-6621).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

. According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Local GoFundMe sees over $100,000 in support for critically injured baby
Logan Grey and his wife were enjoying an uneventful Friday night at their home in Somerville...
Somerville family describes moments immediately following Friday’s battery tank explosion
Burleson County resident Molly Henderson said her family has fall victim to virtual kidnapping...
At least three locals targeted in virtual kidnapping schemes
This is the fake check sent to Michelle Zuckert.
Bryan woman warns people of car decal scam
Bryan resident Tieler Whitaker, 29, was selected as the winner. It has been close to a decade...
Leonard Motors surprises winner of its car giveaway

Latest News

No. 10 St. Joseph post 59-52 overtime win over Allen Academy
No. 10 St. Joseph post 59-52 overtime win over Allen Academy
Hearne claims share of District 27-2A Championship
Hearne claims share of District 27-2A Championship
ST. JOSEPH LADY EAGLES
St. Joseph Lady Eagles grab share of district title with 36-29 win over Allen Academy
Aggies drop seventh straight game
Aggies drop seventh straight game