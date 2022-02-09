Baylor Scott & White announces $15 million worth of additions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White Health- College Station is preparing to spend $15 million as they work to grow.

A few local projects were announced on Wednesday, but Regional President Jason Jennings said they have been planning this for over two years. Projects include a new MRI machine, a robot to help with surgeries and multiple new facilities to be built in the Brazos Valley.

“On this campus right here on Rock Prairie and Highway 6, we’ve got a new midtown clinic. Four primary care physicians as well as a wellness center. Dirt is starting to move and that will open sometime in the fall,” Jennings said. “We just closed this week on property in Wellborn. We’ll add another primary care clinic to Wellborn. We’re excited for those things as well as just off William D. Fitch and Arrington Road, we’ll be adding another outpatient physical therapy location which should open late spring or early summer.”

Jennings said to fill these new facilities, they have been bringing on additional physicians, nurses and physicians assistants. Currently, they are bringing on twice as many nurses as they used to.

All these additions will allow Baylor Scott & White to perform more surgeries per year.

“We’re able to keep people closer to home for their healthcare and I don’t want to wait. I want to get it done as quickly as possible so those operating rooms, 1,800 more surgeries, will be able to be possible because of that,” Jennings said.

Jennings said they hope to continue building on these announcements in the future.

“I hope that we have construction going on this campus from here to come. Texas A&M has cranes on their campus all the time, I hope Baylor Scott & White has the same to support the community that we’re blessed to live in,” he said. “We want to be your trusted partner in healthcare, and we need to hear from you to continue to make it better.”

Jennings said planning these additions during a pandemic was difficult but was able to be done with virtual meetings. He said one struggle they face is supply chain issues.

Over the next few months, Jennings said they will continue to have more announcements regarding their main College Station campus.

